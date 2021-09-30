Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Gap Up to $107.85

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.85, but opened at $113.32. Paychex shares last traded at $113.15, with a volume of 10,851 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

