PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.48

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 1354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

PCCW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.