PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570.18 Million

Brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post $570.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.00 million to $648.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $317.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 3.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.