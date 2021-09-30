Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 9.2%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price was up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 217,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,138,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

