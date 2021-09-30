Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 590 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 729.17 ($9.53).

Shares of Pearson stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 711.80 ($9.30). The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,468. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 773.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 805.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a market cap of £5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

