Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PEB traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 908,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,849. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 128,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares during the period.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

