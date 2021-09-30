Pendle Market Cap Hits $20.48 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $20.48 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00139078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,892.76 or 0.99959242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.75 or 0.06902073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00763749 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars.

