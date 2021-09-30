Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.