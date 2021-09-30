Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn Virginia traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 11214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

PVAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 111.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 237,692 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $996.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

