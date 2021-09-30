Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Purchases $41,930.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $41,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PWOD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 3,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,202. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 40,719 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

