Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Penumbra worth $93,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,066,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after buying an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $265.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.51, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

