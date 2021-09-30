pEOS (PEOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,913.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 113.1% against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $2,913.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00102683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00136537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,731.53 or 1.00055430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.56 or 0.06885716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00758182 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

