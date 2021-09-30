PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $180.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00133604 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,154,002 coins and its circulating supply is 61,376,535 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

