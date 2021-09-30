Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 19,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,670. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

