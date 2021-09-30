PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $19,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

NYSE PKI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.03. 12,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.94 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

