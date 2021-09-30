Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 988.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

PPIH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 17,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.