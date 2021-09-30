Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.10

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 15449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

