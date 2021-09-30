Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 94.0% in September

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,482. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

