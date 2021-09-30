Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 94.0% in September

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,482. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37.
About Pershing Square
