Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up to $24.41

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $25.29. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 217 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

