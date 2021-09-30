PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PETS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 366,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $546.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in PetMed Express by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

