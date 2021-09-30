Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.62 and traded as high as C$10.10. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$9.69, with a volume of 1,194,557 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.25.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,375. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total transaction of C$98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,027.50. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,400 and sold 125,144 shares valued at $908,718.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.