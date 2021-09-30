Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Short Interest Up 471.4% in September

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PGSVY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $214.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.89. Pgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter.

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.