Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,848.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $17,848.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00135750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,716.64 or 1.00183647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.23 or 0.06857176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00756629 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 65,259,069 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars.

