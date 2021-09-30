Phantasma Price Tops $0.54 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $55.38 million and $1.83 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,371.36 or 0.99904396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006409 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002334 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.33 or 0.00544369 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

