Phantomx Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $25,528.30 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00376579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002063 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.20 or 0.00890781 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.