Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.16. 208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,101. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,509 shares of company stock worth $1,109,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

