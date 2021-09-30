Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,901 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $72,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.41. 50,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,078. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.