Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $44,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Torray LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

PSX stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.