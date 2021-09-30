Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNXGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Investec downgraded Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $$8.77 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

