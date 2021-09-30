Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.22 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $46.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,856.44 or 0.99876539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00082172 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.00717811 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00379280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00242623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,449,500 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.