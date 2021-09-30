Phore Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1,920.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.00439157 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,040,086 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

