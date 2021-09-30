Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.82 or 0.00017897 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00117698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00166940 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,728,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,722,748 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

