PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $552,750.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $552,750.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

