Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Purchases $127,725.00 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Piedmont Lithium stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,536. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.98 million, a PE ratio of -77.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.