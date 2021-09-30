Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits One Day Volume of $76,865.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $76,865.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

