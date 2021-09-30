Piper Sandler Comments on Mercantile Bank Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

