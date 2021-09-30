Piper Sandler Comments on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $484.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $4,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.