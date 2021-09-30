PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0269 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $691,836.68 and $1,540.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,157,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.