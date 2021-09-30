Pizza (PIZZA) One Day Volume Tops $180,715.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $930,661.68 and approximately $180,715.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

