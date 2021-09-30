PlatonCoin Tops One Day Volume of $178,179.00 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $47.99 million and approximately $178,179.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00118041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00171862 BTC.

PlatonCoin Profile

PLTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,349,642 coins. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

