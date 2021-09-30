PlayDapp (PLA) Price Down 8.4% This Week

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $174.95 million and approximately $91.00 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00117698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00166940 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

