PlayFuel Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $1.86 million and $3.61 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00118631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00173217 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

