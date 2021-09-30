PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 348,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,535. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 847,113 shares of company stock worth $20,700,402.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $19,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $17,631,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 148.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 499,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.