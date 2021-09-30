Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 633,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,376,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,087,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

