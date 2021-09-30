Point Break Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Point Break Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,052 shares during the period. Square makes up 0.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.26. 176,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,308,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 209.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,159 shares of company stock worth $124,556,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.78.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

