Polar (POLARV3) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Polar has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Polar coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Polar has a market capitalization of $544,112.33 and $44,699.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,049.01 or 1.00123261 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.09 or 0.06833392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.00774344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polar Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Polar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.