Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Polaris by 4.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.07. 4,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,419. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

