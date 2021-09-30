Polkadot Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.18 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $28.72 or 0.00065870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00104274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00137957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,542.80 or 0.99861706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.59 or 0.06915998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.61 or 0.00762820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

