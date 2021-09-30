Polker (PKR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.51 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $3.04 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polker has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00101906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00138078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,211.31 or 1.00430430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.23 or 0.06898667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.00767578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,096,366 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

