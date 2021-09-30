PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.16. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 104,682 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

